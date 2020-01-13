False rumours linking Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have made the rounds since the two worked together on A Star Is Born. After Lady Gaga was allegedly caught kissing a mysterious man on New Year's Eve, new rumours claimed that she moved on as Bradley Cooper refused to commit to her.

However, these new claims are completely untrue.

According to a new report, Lady Gaga was romantically involved with Cooper but decided to move on because he was constantly pulling on his feet.

"He could easily have made it official with Gaga," an insider told the magazine. "But he's afraid of engagement, and she didn't want to wait for him." The alleged source says the singer thought her romance with Cooper should be, "But as soon as it was available, it was gone."t

The source also mentioned Cooper's reaction to Gaga's New Year's kiss. "I'm sure if Bradley saw the video, he wouldn't be too happy... He's probably kicking himself the way he should be if he lets Gaga slip off."

The claims were based on the false rumours that Lady Gaga and Cooper were romantically involved. Just last week, Gaga said in an interview with Oprah that her rumored romance with Cooper was just an illusion. "We did a really good job of fooling everyone," said the singer. "We did it."

Despite the rumours being debunked several times, reports have claimed that Lady Gaga and Cooper were dating. Their chemistry is also said to be a reason for Cooper's split with his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk. However, none of these claims were true.

Both Lady Gaga and Cooper have rejected the rumours several times following the success of their movie A Star Is Born.