A video of a white doctor complaining about being treated like an African-American while being arrested at an Orlando airport is being widely circulated on social media.

The video clip shows the doctor, identified as Jeffrey Epstein from Lakeland, Florida, being arrested by three officers at the Orlando International Airport. Although the incident took place two years ago, the video has recently regained traction online.

'I Can't Believe You're Doing This'

The clip starts off with Epstein, 59, berating one of the officers, claiming the officer is trying to "provoke" him before questioning his de-escalation tactics and training.

Officers can then be seen struggling to handcuff Epstein and telling him to stop resisting moments before he is forced to the ground screaming, "you're being rough with me."

"Oh my god. I can't believe you're doing this," he can be heard saying in the video. "You're treating me like a f**king black person." The video ends with officers threatening to pepper spray him if he continues to resist arrest. Watch the full clip below:

Disorderly Conduct

The police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about an unruly passenger at the American Airlines ticket counter at. when they found Epstein acting erratically and shouting obscenities.

When the Lakeland doctor saw officers approaching, he "threw his hands in the air" and yelled that "police had come to arrest him." The man was removed from the ticket line and told he would not be allowed to fly because of his disorderly conduct, prompting him to launch a profanity-laced rant against the officers.

Epstein refused officers' orders to leave the airport, and "continued to yell and say to arrest him," according to the police. He was eventually pinned to the ground and pepper sprayed after police said he refused to be handcuffed. The arresting officer recovered a bag of marijuana from the doctor at the time.

The doctor was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, trespassing after a warning, disorderly conduct, and possession of cannabis of less than 20 grams, police said.