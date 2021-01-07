US President Donald Trump was temporarily banned from multiple social media platforms after he posted a series of posts and video praising the violent pro-Trump supporters who attacked the US Capitol on Wednesday. Trump was locked out of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, hours after his controversial posts.

While Twitter imposed a ban on Trump's account for 12 hours subject to the removal of the three controversial tweets Facebook and Instagram imposed a 24-hour feature block on his official account. In a deleted video, Trump had said that he loved those who attacked the government building.

Trump Criticized Pence for Not Having His Back?

As reported previously, the violent protest started soon after Vice President Mike Pence told the lawmakers that he will not block the congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory. Quashing hopes of Trump and his supporters Pence, at the beginning of the joint session, had said that he did not believe he has the "unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted."

Irked over Pence's remarks, Trump slammed him on Twitter saying that he did not have courage. "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" he wrote in a lengthy tweet.

In yet another tweet, while glorifying the Capitol Hill siege, Trump said these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long.

Trump Tells Attackers "I Know Your Pain"

Apart from the controversial tweet, Trump also posted a video hours after the attackers seized the government building. "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now," he said at the beginning of the video.

Calling his supporters "very special," Trump said," We can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."

Even though the video was deleted later, it went viral on social media with multiple users condemning the US President. "After 911 happened I don't recall President George W. Bush telling the terrorists that they were special and that we love you," tweeted a user.

"Suffice to say that while he asks people to leave the Capitol, he twice insists the election was fraudulent and stolen. The video, in the context of the proceeding underway, is seditious, and thus an impeachable offense," tweeted another.

"In a video posted on Twitter, Trump continues to lie about election fraud, tells his insurrectionists he loves them, and gets around to telling them hours into their siege: "It's time to go home," opined a user.