Yoon Kye Sang Opens Up About His New Relationship, Details About Actor's Girlfriend Out

Actor Yoon Kye Sang made headlines on June 17, when the news of him dating a non-celebrity broke online. After his agency Just Entertainment confirmed the news, now the actor himself has come forward and issued a statement in this regard.

"I'm writing about my significant other, who you might be curious about. The articles came out first, but I can't help that because my job is my job. It's true that we're seeing each other well. We're dating with good feelings," said Yoon Kye Sang.

Actor's Concern For Girlfriend

He expressed his concern for his girlfriend and said that he doesn't want this to affect his her life in anyway. "I'm also worried the friend I'm seeing might be exposed to strange issues because of me. I look forward to your kind cooperation... I'll work hard filming for Crime Puzzle," the actor said. According to latest news, Yoon Kye Sang is dating a non-celebrity beauty brand CEO who is five years younger to him.

Just Entertainment had released a statement on June 17 confirming Yoon Kye Sang's relationship status. "Actor Yoon Kye Sang is currently in a relationship. Late last year, they met after being introduced by an acquaintance and have been seeing each other with positive feelings. As the woman he is dating is not a celebrity, we ask for everyone's consideration so there is no harm caused due to disclosure of her personal information or excessive attention," stated Just Entertainment.

Previously, Yoon Kye Sang was in a relationship with South Korean actress, model, classical musician, gayageum player and a beauty pageant titleholder Han Hui, popular as Honey Lee. Actor's previous agency Saram Entertainment had confirmed their relationship in 2013. But after seven long years, the couple separated and announced their break up on June 11, 2020.

Yoon Kye Sang Projects – Crime Puzzle

Yoon Kye Sang started his career as a singer. He debuted in 1999 as the member of KPop band G.O.D. But he left the group in 2004 to concentrate on his acting career. The actor along with his friends even started a cereal café bar titled Midnight in Seoul.

The first cereal café of Seoul became popular as was made into a franchise business. 2AM member Jo Kwon even had become the president of the franchise and Yoon Kye Sang and his friends remained owners. But the café officially closed in October 2018.

Currently, Yoon Kye Sang is busy with his latest film Crime Puzzle, where he stars opposite Go Ah Sung. The movie is set to premiere later this year. It can be noted that originally, Park Hae Jin was cast as the main lead of the movie. But later he dropped out without stating the reasons. Thus, Yoon Kye Sang will be seen playing the role of Han Seung Min, a popular professor at the Police University in the movie Crime Puzzle.