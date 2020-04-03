Jung Yoon Hak popular as Yoon Hak has tested positive for coronavirus. Yoon Hak has become the first South Korean top celebrity from the entertainment industry to have contracted coronavirus. The 37-year-old actor and Singer of the vocal group Supernova tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1. The news has been confirmed today on April 3.

Yoon Hak who also works as a producer for audition show 'G-EGG' in Japan, had returned to Korea on March 24 after promotions. Some days later he observed symptoms of coronavirus and got himself tested on March 31. His test results arrived a day later on April 1 and he was confirmed to have contracted the virus. Currently, he is said to be under quarantine in a hospital in Seoul. AllKpop reported that one of Yoon Hak's representatives has confirmed the news of singer/actor receiving treatment for COVID -19.

Jaejoong's Instagram post on April 1

Another news that shook South Korea was an Instagram post by singer/actor Jaejoong, who stated that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated for the same. But after an hour, he clarified that he was trying to create an awareness about coronavirus on the occasion of April Fools Day. He was criticized severely not only by netizens but even his fans who said they were disappointed in him for making a joke about such a serious situation (coronavirus).

Accordingly, reports also claimed that though it was being contemplated to take action against Jaejoong under the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. But they could not as he had put up a message on his private handle and had not provided false information while epidemiological investigation is underway or during the treatment process.

Yoon Hak is known for his roles in dramas "Bouncer" and "My Unfortunate Boyfriend." He has also acted in the movie 'My Love Song for You". As a member of Supernova, his popular albums are: "The One," "Starting Over," "REAL Type-A," "2Re:M," and "Yours forever."

EVERGLOW staff member tests positive for COVID -19

Meanwhile, in another development, girl group EVERGLOW's label Yue Hua Entertainment has confirmed that it's staff has tested positive for COVID19.

According to Yue Hua entertainment, one of the staff members of Everrglow had tested positive for coronavirus on April 2. The other six members of EVERGLOW, who were in contact with the victim, also underwent test but were tested negative. The Agency has decided to cancel all the upcoming schedules of EVERGLOW. The girl group members will be under self-quarantine for next two weeks, said the label.