Yolanda Marodi,Estranged Wife of Slain Cal Fire Captain Captured in Mexico Weeks After Brutal, Caught-on-Camera Stabbing Outside San Diego Home

A woman wanted for the brutal stabbing of her fire captain wife has been captured in Mexico. Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, was arrested after a joint operation between U.S. and Mexican authorities.

Marodi, 53, allegedly fled across the border just hours after the February 17 killing in San Diego. U.S. officials confirmed that video evidence captured her crossing into Mexico shortly after the crime.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department stated that Marodi has been returned to U.S. custody and will face murder charges for the death of Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, a respected captain with Cal Fire.

Disturbing Ring camera footage recorded the deadly attack outside the couple's home. In the video, Becky Marodi, 49, can be heard pleading, "Please ... I don't want to die," as her estranged wife chased her with a knife. According to investigators, Olejniczak is seen holding a knife with blood on her arms while Becky shows signs of severe injury.

Olejniczak reportedly replied coldly to her wife's pleas, saying, "You should have thought of that before," according to the official warrant.

Becky's mother, Lorena, called 911 around 9 p.m. on the night of the stabbing. Emergency responders rushed Becky to Sharp Hospital, but she was pronounced dead due to multiple stab wounds.

Moments after the attack, Olejniczak was seen gathering pets, luggage, and personal items before leaving in a silver Chevrolet Equinox. She also sent a chilling text to a friend saying, "We had a big fight and I hurt her. I'm sorry," according to investigators.

Reports suggest that Becky had told Olejniczak she wanted a divorce just one week before the deadly incident. The couple had been married for two years.

Cal Fire expressed grief over the loss of Captain Marodi, a veteran with 30 years of service. In a statement, the agency thanked law enforcement in both countries and described Becky as a beloved member of their team who is deeply missed.

Further investigation revealed Olejniczak's troubled past. Court documents show she previously served more than nine years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing her ex-husband, James Olejniczak, in 2000. She also pleaded guilty to fraud in 1995 for illegally collecting over $4,000 in child welfare benefits.

Now back in U.S. custody, Olejniczak faces serious legal consequences as authorities continue their investigation into the shocking murder.