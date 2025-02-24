Yolanda Marodi: Wife Accused of Killing California Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi Was Earlier in Prison for 10 Years for Killing Her Estranged Husband

A woman charged with fatally stabbing her wife, a Southern California fire captain, was previously convicted of her husband's eerily similar murder over 20 years ago. Yolanda Marodi, 53, has been on the run ever since she was identified as the prime suspect in last week's violent death of her 49-year-old wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi.

As authorities investigate the February 17 domestic homicide, old newspaper articles have resurfaced, detailing Yolanda's previous murder charge from 2000 for stabbing to death a man in San Bernardino County. The reports revealed that the victim was, in fact, her estranged husband, who was killed in a similar way as was Rebecca Marodi.

Shocking Past

In October 2000, 26-year-old James Joseph Olejniczak was stabbed to death in his apartment. Investigators soon arrested Yolanda—who was then known as Yolanda Mercedes Olejniczak—after she tried to escape with her two young children before ultimately surrendering to authorities.

She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received a prison sentence of 13 years and eight months. However, she served only a portion of that time, remaining behind bars from February 2004 until her release in November 2013.

Rebecca, the convicted killer's new partner, was also found fatally stabbed last Monday in the home she shared with Yolanda. She sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Since then, Yolanda has been on the run. Authorities urge anyone with information on Yolanda Marodi's whereabouts to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's homicide unit.

Investigators believe she is driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with California license plate 8BQJ420. She is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 166 pounds, with brown hair. Officials also noted that she has a small white dog with her.

Cops Continue Hunt

Police are yet to ascertain a motive behind Rebecca's murder. "The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case."

The couple appear to have been together since at least 2022, when Yolanda posted an Instagram photo announcing their engagement.

"No words can express the joy and profound happiness and gratitude that I experience every day that I spend by her side, and soon I'll get to call her my wife," Yolanda said at the time.

"I'm so blessed to have this amazing woman love me unconditionally. I love you @beck_marodi, you make my life complete."

Marodi dedicated over three decades to Cal Fire and had been preparing for retirement this year, according to KABC. However, she was killed just months before her retirement.

"Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends and all who had the privilege of working alongside her," Cal Fire said.

"Beyond her operational assignments, Captain Marodi was deeply involved in Peer Support and Hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues. Her legacy of mentorship, service and dedication will be felt for years to come."

Marodi was among the thousands of firefighters who fought the devastating Eaton Fire in January. She appeared in social media posts showing crews battling the inferno and even shared videos of herself extinguishing the flames.

The Eaton Fire, which erupted on January 7, claimed at least 17 lives, scorched 14,000 acres, and destroyed 9,418 structures while damaging another 1,073, according to NBC Los Angeles.