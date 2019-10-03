The 26-year-old man who was charged in court on Tuesday, October 1 for with taking obscene videos of several women at Yale-NUS College has been suspended since March.

Brandon Lee Bing Xiang, a student at Yale-NUS College, was charged with 24 counts of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.

It should be mentioned that earlier it was unclear whether the accused was a student or not. But Professor Joanne Roberts, executive vice-president of academic affairs at Yale-NUS College told media that Lee is a student of Yale-NUS College.

The college stated that "He was suspended the day after the College was notified about the incident on March 2019."

After the incident, the college authority also reached out to the affected female students to provide the support they needed.

In addition, the college also stated that "The matter is currently before the courts and it would not be appropriate for the College to comment further on Lee's case."

Yale-NUS College authority has also mentioned that they are taking a serious view on allegations of sexual misconduct.

As per the charge sheets the incident took place in a classroom and a shower cubicle at the liberal arts college. Lee was accused of taking videos of at least four different women.

It should be noted that 21 of the charges alleged that he placed his mobile above a cubicle door at Yale-NUS to capture videos of women when they were taking shower and three charges state that he took an upskirt video of an unidentified woman in a classroom at the college.

Lee will return to court for the next hearing on October 22. If he found guilty, he could face a jail term up to a year or fine or both for each charge of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.

However, Yale-NUS mentioned that after a sexual misconduct case is formally reported at the college, "an investigation will be conducted and disciplinary action meted out where appropriate."

They have security measures to protect student's safety. Multiple levels of support are also available on campus, including staff members, senior students and psychologists.

"In addition, there is a full-time staff member in the Dean of Students' office, whose responsibilities include overseeing these processes and coordinating survivor support," it said.

Students can reach out to the residential staff members or any of the 25 community members of a support team to seek help if they face any issues related to sexual misconduct.