Tel Aviv Terror Attack: Chilling Moment Gunmen Open Fire at Light-Rail Station Killing at Least 8 People as Iran Launches Missiles on Israel [WATCH]

Eight people were killed after gunmen opened fire on the streets of Tel Aviv. At least seven others were injured in the attack, which took place on Tuesday night, coinciding with Iran's launch of hundreds of missiles targeting the Israeli city. Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency service, confirmed that the 'terrorist' attack in Jaffa resulted in several deaths.

Video footage captured the moment the gunmen exited a light rail station and began shooting, with bodies later seen piling up on the platform. Local authorities said that the two attackers were 'neutralized' by security personnel. This came as Iran launched a barrage of missiles on Israel in a large-scale attack.

Terrorist Attack in Tel Aviv

Israel's MDA ambulance service said they received an alert at 7:01 p.m. about people injured by gunfire. Medics and paramedics administered on-the-spot medical care to several people with injuries of varying severity, including some who were unconscious, MDA stated.

Medics and paramedics treated several wounded people at the scene, according to the MDA, with their conditions varying. Among them were two people who were unconscious and in critical condition, two others in serious condition, two with moderate injuries, and one with minor wounds.

This came as rockets streaked across the sky, hitting buildings while air raid sirens sounded throughout the city, just hours after the White House had warned of an 'imminent' attack.

Iran claimed responsibility for the assault, saying it was in retaliation for the recent deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member Abbas Nilfroshan.

The MDA also noted it was searching areas affected by the rocket strikes across the country, stating that, "Currently, there are no reports of injuries from the fire towards Israel, other than minor injuries from shrapnel or falls on the way to safe areas."

Large-Scale War About to Start in Middle East

Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Israel instructed its staff to return home and be ready to take shelter, as the White House issued a warning about an imminent ballistic missile attack from Iran.

This warning came amid rising tensions in the Middle East, with the region on the verge of full-scale war. Just a day earlier, Israeli forces had begun a ground offensive in southern Lebanon, targeting the Iranian-backed militia, Hezbollah.

Reports from Israel suggest that the first missiles were launched around 12:30 p.m. ET, roughly five hours after the U.S. issued its alert.

Prior to the attack, President Joe Biden held a meeting with his national security council, which included Vice President Harris.

"They reviewed the status of U.S. preparations to help Israel defend against these attacks and protect U.S. personnel in the region," the White House said.

The White House had cautioned that any attack would result in "severe consequences."