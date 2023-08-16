Yadira Calito: Katharine McPhee's Nanny Killed in Horror Car Crash after Elderly Woman Runs Over Her at Toyota Dealership

A woman who was employed as a nanny for singer Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, has reportedly died in an accident after an elderly woman hit her at a car dealership in the San Fernando Valley. Yadira Calito, 55, was trapped beneath an SUV and dragged for 20 feet in a tragic accident at a Toyota dealership in Los Angeles last week, as reported by TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department declined to confirm the identity of the deceased woman. Images acquired by DailyMail.com show McPhee in Brentwood on Monday, in a white top, black shorts, and a baseball cap. She was seen leaving the area in a black car.

Tragic Death

McPhee canceled the last two performances of her concert tour alongside Foster in Jakarta upon receiving the news of Calito's death. Police confirmed that an 84-year-old woman drove her Toyota RAV4 into the customer reception area on August 10.

As stated in a press release from the LAPD, the elderly driver, who lives in Mission Hills, inexplicably accelerated and collided with several people inside the car dealership building.

The female driver escaped unhurt, but her actions caused serious injuries to two male employees, aged 23 and 35, along with a 55-year-old female customer, presumably Yadira Calito.

All three victims were immediately transported to the hospital. The two male victims received medical attention for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening, and they are expected to fully recuperate.

Calito who was in critical condition was later pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses saw the nanny being dragged for a distance of 20 feet before she was eventually liberated from beneath the vehicle.

An off-duty nurse promptly intervened, administering CPR to the injured nanny before emergency services reached the location.

Unfortunate Incident

As of now, the LAPD has not made any arrests in connection with the crash. On August 9, the dealership addressed an "event" through a post on its Facebook page, indicating that it would be closed for the remainder of that day and would "resume operations" on August 10.

"Our primary concern at this time is the well-belong of those who were injured. We ask for the community's understanding and patience," the statement read.

The most recent image of Calito with the couple and their young son was taken on January 11 in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old singer, who had been actively engaged in performances across Asia with her 16-time Grammy Award-winning spouse David Foster, 73, conveyed the heart-wrenching news in a statement shared on her Instagram.

Just a week ago, McPhee revealed the heartbreaking news, announcing her decision to forgo the scheduled performances due to a "horrible tragedy in the family," as expressed in her statement.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," the "Terrified" singer announced on Instagram.

"David [Foster] and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine."

The actress and singer, who celebrated the arrival of her first child, son Rennie, in 2021, refrained from disclosing any additional details regarding the incident.