In keeping with its reputation, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a mighty flagship in 2020. The upcoming model is nothing but the highly-anticipated Xiaomi flagship device Mi 10 Pro 5G edition.

A new screengrab spotted on Weibo by PocketNow hints Xiaomi would flex its muscles with the upcoming devices' compelling devices.

The leaked screengrab shows that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G edition would feature a 6.4-inch display. The device would have a screen resolution of 2080x1080, which could be configured for enhanced viewing. There is no mention about the refresh rate count, but going by the current trend, it could come with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Mi 10 Pro 5G would pack a powerful 5250 mAh battery with wireless charging.

The leak further hints that the Xiaomi premium phone would house 16 GB RAM paired with 512 GB inbuilt storage, which might be the highest specification model. The device is expected to come in a few more storage and RAM versions to meet market demand. The Mi 10 Pro would have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside.

The upcoming smartphone would run on Android 10 powered home-brewed user-interface MIUI 11.20.1.21.

Powerful camera

As rumored earlier, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G edition would pack a quad-camera setup to meet the primary photography requirement. Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G would house a 108 MP camera sensor besides a 16 MP telephoto lens, 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 5 MP ToF sensor. There is no mention about the selfie camera. But in keeping with the current market trend, the Mi flagship would house either a 32 MP or 40 MP selfie camera.

The Mi 10 Pro 5G edition is expected to roll out on February 11 in China. It would appear in the Asian and European market on an undisclosed date.

