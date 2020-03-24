Xiaomi has finally launched its long-awaited smartphone Redmi K30 Pro via a live streaming event. As expected, the Redmi K30 Pro comes with a powerful combination of specification with an affordable price tag. For its price-to-specification ratio, the latest Redmi smartphone would undoubtedly become the new flagship killer from the house of Xiaomi.

The Redmi K30 Pro is a successor of Redmi K20 Pro or Mi 9T. For the uninitiated, Redmi K20 Pro and Mi 9T are similar devices with a different name for the Asian and European continents. Like its predecessor, the latest Redmi branded smartphone comes with a similar all-display front design with a pop-up selfie camera. The device also has an all-glass design with a circular camera module housing four camera sensors to offer decent photography in most of the lighting conditions.

Redmi K30 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ AMOLED display

The Redmi K30 Pro packs a 6.67-inch HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ compliance overlaid with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. The latest Redmi device display also has an in-display fingerprint reader. The disappointing fact about the display is its limited refresh rate up to 60Hz. Under the hood, the Redmi K30 Pro packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 6 GB GDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The rear camera module of the Redmi K30 Pro combines a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide camera sensor, a 5 MP telephoto sensor with abilities to click macro images and a dedicated 2 MP macro camera. The device also has a 20 MP selfie camera. The Redmi K30 Pro runs on Android 10 powered MIUI 11 and packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

It is expected to launch initially in China

The Redmi K30 Pro would initially get rolled out in the Chinese market. It would later be available in other Asian countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. In China, the Redmi K30 Pro with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage would come available at 3999 Yuan or SGD 614. In contrast, a powerful sibling with 8 GB RAM 256 GB storage and a telephoto camera with 30X zoom called Redmi K30 Pro Zoom would be retailed roughly at SGD 891.

For its price, a 5G smartphone with a decent battery and satisfactory hardware makes Redmi K30 Pro a good deal. However, a few gamers might not find its refresh rate quite impressive even after considering its decent AMOLED display.