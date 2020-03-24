The Hong Kong-listed smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is planning to launch a 8 billion yuan panda bond issue for funding the coronavirus or COVID-19 prevention efforts, its first issuance onshore, two sources have told Reuters.

The first 1 billion yuan tranche of private placement notes will have a fixed coupon and a tenor of three years, the sources said. They said that proceeds from the bonds will be used to repay interest on loans for projects within China, replenish working capital and support virus-fighting efforts.

Coronavirus relief

Bank of China will be the lead underwriter and bookrunner on the deal, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as the joint underwriter, the sources said. Panda bonds are yuan-denominated bonds from non-Chinese issuers which are sold in China. Xiaomi did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Xiaomi said last week that it had resumed operations for more than 80% of its supply chain in the wake of China's coronavirus outbreak.

