Following the success of its existing Black Shark models, Xiaomi is preparing its next version with some monster specifications besides the much-required 5G connectivity. The device has already been certified by MIIT and is popping up in rumours quite often for its specifications.

Now a new rumour suggests that the Black Shark 3 might come with a whopping 16GB RAM memory to offer never-before gaming performance. The information was leaked by a Chinese tipster. He further mentioned that the device has already been registered with a certification website in China with a model name reading SHARK KLE-AO. The smartphone is likely to arrive in the market as Black Shark 3 around the first half of 2020.

The device might be 5G enabled

Regarding the price of the device, the tipster mentioned that the device would be a 5G-enabled device and thus shouldn't be expected to be available for cheap. To keep the pricing low, the company might also launch a 4G variant with moderate specifications.

For now, there is no more information about the device specifications. However, considering the RAM of 16GB, we assume the Black Shark 3 might come with SnapDragon 865. Since the Snapdragon 865 supports DDR5 memory chips, the RAM inside the Black Shark 3 is expected to have 16GB DDR5 RAM memory.

Black Shark 3 might come with 4700 mAh battery

Considering the RAM and the processor, we expect the Black Shark 3 to come equipped with a 6.5+ inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz or a minimum of 90Hz refresh rate. We expect the device to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, DCI-P3 colour scale, HDR10 and SDR to HDR upscaling.

A recent leak about its battery hinted that the device might come with 4700 mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. The Black Shark 2 Pro, the last released device from the company, comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD plus display, SnapDragon 855+ processor, and a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.