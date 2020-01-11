While the 5G network availability is knocking at the door, and smartphone makers are rushing to unleash budget 5G smartphones to meet the market demand. It is likely that big players like Samsung would have a few cards up their sleeves as well. And a new rumour about the company adds intrigue to it.

According to a new leak by SamMobile, Samsung is purportedly getting ready to launch its first budget 5G smartphone in South Korea soon. The report further adds that the upcoming device is none other than the quad-camera equipped Samsung smartphone Galaxy A51.

New Galaxy's to have 5G connectivity?

At the CES 2020, Samsung showcased the Galaxy A51 alongside its powerful sibling, the Galaxy A71. But at the CES, Samsung highlighted only about its specification and camera power and skipped about its connectivity part.

If the rumours are true, then Galaxy A51 would become the cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone offering from the South Korean conglomerate. The 4G variant of Galaxy A51 comes powered with Exynos 9611 SoC. It has three memory variants: 64GB storage with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage with 4 GB RAM, and another 128GB storage model with 6GB RAM.

The successor of Galaxy A50, packs a 6.5-inch, 1080x2400 pixels punch-hole style display overlaid with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The NFC-enabled device would come with Bluetooth 5.0, 15W fast charging and a 4000 mAh battery. The main aspect of the device, however, is its camera unit which packs a 48MP f/2.0 wide-angle, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 5MP f/2.4 telephoto and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the device would pack a 32MP camera.

Galaxy M31 to feature quad-camera with macro lens

Galaxy M31 would feature a similar quad-camera with a macro lens. Alongside, Samsung would also reportedly feature a Galaxy A51-like quad-camera setup in its other budget smartphone Galaxy M31. According to a shared image by 91Mobiles, the upcoming Galaxy M series smartphone would come equipped with an L-shaped camera module which is quite identical to Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

Images of the Galaxy M31 were recently leaked on a benchmark website, citing that the Galaxy M31 would come in a 6GB RAM version paired with homemade Exynos 9611 SoC.

Both the devices would run on OneUI powered by the Android 10 operating system and would get updates till Android version 12.