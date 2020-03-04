Xiaomi's gaming smartphone Black Shark is reputed to bring innovative features with every new edition. The Black Shark smartphones not only offer top-notch specifications at a reasonable price, but also tends to provide enhanced gaming experience with many innovative features. The latest smartphone from the series Black Shark 3 Pro follows the same trend line.

According to an Engadget report, the all-new Black Shark 3 Pro assembles two physical buttons on the edge of the device to offer an identical experience to gaming console controllers. The switch has been placed on the top and bottom right of the smartphone and is 21 mm wide. The buttons could also raise 1.5 mm from the body of the smartphone and can stand up to 300,000 lifts and more than one million clicks. When the gaming mode of the smartphone gets activated, these two buttons rise and to offer several gaming controls and a comfortable hold like a console game controller.

The predecessor of Black Shark 3 Pro, Black Shark 2 also introduced a pressure-sensitive screen which doubled as left and right controls. But the new physical controls are supposed to offer more comfortable control over the device.

The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a significant design overhaul alongside some powerful specs bundled inside. The device runs on Qualcomm's 2020 flagship SoC SnapDragon 865 coupled with 256 GB storage, and comes in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants. The 8 GB version is available for 4699 yuan which roughly translates to SGD 935. The 12 GB edition can be purchased for 4,999 yuan or SGD 995. Both the versions pack a 7.1-inch AMOLED display with 3120x1440 pixels resolution and a refresh rate count of 90 Hz. With a sampling rate of 270 Hz, the screen offers more responsiveness.

Powered by a 5000 mAh battery, the Black Shark 3 Pro incorporates two heat pipes and a triple-camera setup on its back. The primary camera module includes a 64 MP, 13 MP and a 5 MP camera. The device also has a 20 MP selfie camera and 65 W fast charging support.