This year is going to be huge for gaming not only because cloud gaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project XCloud are either expanding or launching in the coming months, but also because Microsoft and Sony are launching their next-gen video game consoles this holiday season.

Xbox Series X games will work on Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 are slated to arrive just in time for Christmas 2020 and we couldn't be more excited. However, the upcoming launch might deter people from investing in current gaming consoles such as the Xbox One and if you're contemplating whether or not you should buy a new Xbox console in the next few months or already own an Xbox One, we've got some good news for you.

Microsoft has revealed that all the "exclusive" titles for the Xbox Series X will be available across the company's current generation gaming platforms, not just the upcoming console. Speaking to games industry trade publication MCV, the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, revealed they they will continue to do this at least for the next couple of years.

"As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices," Booty said. "We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we're committed to them with content."

Which games will be available at launch?

Microsoft has announced two official games for the Xbox Series X so far: "Halo Infinite" and "Senua's Saga: Hellblade II." This means both titles will now also be available on Xbox One and PCs running Windows 10. The Xbox Series X version will only be enhanced for the upcoming console.

"It's the first time in over 15 years that we'll have a "Halo" title launching in sync with a new console," Booty added. "And that team is definitely going to be doing things to take advantage of [Series X]." It is not yet known whether these games will also make their way to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate but hopefully we'll know more when Xbox shares more information about its upcoming hardware at the E3 Expo later this year.