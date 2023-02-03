Gillian Anderson is working on a new project to chronicle the sex lives of women from around the world. The X-Files actress has drawn inspiration from Nancy Friday's My Secret Garden, a revolutionary bestseller that was first published in 1973.

Anderson has urged women to reveal their sexual fantasies which will be anonymously included in a generation-defining book.

"The 'Dear Gillian' project will form a generation-defining book, compiling your anonymous letters to me to explore how women really think about sex. I am asking for letters of around 1,000 (but no more than 2,500) words, in any language, describing your most intimate, private sexual fantasies. Simply open your letter with 'Dear Gillian' and let your imagination run wild. I will, of course, also share my own."

More than Just Sex

Anderson, who is best known for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully on X-Files, believes that the deepest, most intimate fears and fantasies remain locked away, until someone comes along with the key.

"As women, we know that sex is about more than just sex. But so many of us don't talk about it. I want to hear from you. This will be an anonymous, revelatory book compiling your letters to me to explore how women think about sex. Because when we talk about sex, we talk about womanhood and motherhood, infidelity and exploitation, consent and respect, fairness and egalitarianism, love and hate, pleasure and pain," she explained.

The Golden Globe winner said wherever you come from, whether you're 18 or 80, you sleep with men or women, or nonbinary individuals or all or no one at all. "I want to know your most personal desires. Is there a fantasy you've never told anyone about? Something you'd share with only the most trusted of confidants, if anyone at all? Wherever you come from, whomever you do or don't sleep with, whether you're eighteen or eighty: I want to hear from you. Write to me, starting your letter Dear Gillian."

Revolutionary and Provocative

Gillian draws inspiration from Nancy Friday's book My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies which she described as revolutionary and provocative.

The House of Mirth (2000) actress read the book in 2018 in preparation for taking on the role of Jean Milburn in Sex Education. "Its unfiltered and painful honesty shook me," she revealed. "It gave me the idea for a book a "My Secret Garden" for the 21st century, so to speak that would be revelatory and profound and inclusive across the board."