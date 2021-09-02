Wyoming Woman Accused of Plowing Minor with Drugs and Alcohol, Performing Oral Sex on Him

A woman from Edgerton, Wyoming, has been charged with minor sex abuse after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage male she provided drugs to.

According to court documents filed in the Natrona County District Court on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Susan L. Tucker, 52, was charged with of Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver and Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree sent to District Court following an investigation over the alleged incident that took place in July.

Tucker Consumed Alcohol with the Teen, Provided Him with a Meth Pipe

According to an affidavit in the case, Tucker is accused of performing oral sex on a teenage male after consuming alcohol with him and then providing him a methamphetamine pipe to smoke, as reported by the Casper Star Tribune.

The alleged victim told sheriff's investigators that he and a friend were at an Edgerton apartment where Tucker and another adult started drinking vodka with them and became intoxicated on July 27, 2021.

The other adult, according to court filings, told investigators that she often allowed the teenagers to consume alcohol and smoke at her apartment, and that she and Tucker both knew the boys were underage. She also reportedly said Tucker went to her trailer to get the meth pipe while the boys were at the adult's home.

Tucker Pulled the Victim into a Room Where She Performed Oral Sex on Him

The alleged victim said, in an interview cited in the affidavit, that Tucker was making comments about having sex with the teenage boys because her husband was in jail and she was lonely.

After a few hours of drinking, court documents state, Tucker allegedly started disrobing in front of the teenagers, came onto the victim before pulling him into a room where she began to perform oral sex on him.

The affidavit notes that Tucker initially denied having any memory of the incident but later told investigators and she did not perform oral sex on the victim. She did, however, admit to providing the meth pipe, taking off her clothes, giving the victim a "lap dance," and talking about having sex with the teenagers. She also said she knew the boys were underage.

Shortly after the alleged abuse, the affidavit states that the victim's friend came into the room and both teenagers left. The friend told investigators that the alleged victim seemed so intoxicated his eyes were rolling back in his head and he felt he needed to throw up.

Tucker is currently being held at the Natrona County Detention Center. Her bond has been set at $50,000 cash or surety. She is awaiting an arraignment at a future date.