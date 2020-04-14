The list of essential services such as hospitals, grocery stores, banks and restaurants, now has WWE added to its list after Florida governor's office declared Word Wrestling Entertainment as 'essential service'. Florida has tested 21,019 positive cases of coronavirus till date.

The order says that professional sports can start production works as it was called "essential service," reports CNN. WWE previously confirmed a positive COVID-19 for an 'on-screen talent', but said the talent made full recovery.

This order got signed in Thursday, states that "employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience" that include athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and services that support such production are eligible to start work if the location of work is closed to the public. These services were reportedly critical to Florida's economy.

Criticism

The move received criticism on Twitter, questioning how a 'fictional TV show' could be an essential service. A tweet by a reporter read: "To review: Thurs: * Trump reelection PAC run by Linda to spend $18.5 mil in FL. * Vince started moving towards WWE going 100% live. * DeSantis declared closed sports productions essential in a memo that wasn't linked or announced."

WWE telecasted live TV shows on Monday which previously telecasted only recorded shows including the WrestleMania, an annually important WWE event.

People need diversion, says WWE

New content is being produced for WWE viewers in the training facility located in Orlando. The organization believes that it was important to divert people from "these hard times" caused by the coronavirus, adding that safety guidelines were being followed during the production in its closed sets with only essential personnel, performers and the staff at the location., according to WWE's statement to CNN.

Governor Ron DeSantis previously issued "Safer at Home" order in Florida until April 30, restricting movement that includes no interaction with people outside a residents house, but except essential activities. Even religious services in churches and worship places are an "essential business" which has exemptions in the order.

"As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance," read the statement from WWE.