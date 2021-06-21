WWE's annual event Hell in a Cell will take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It is the last pay-per-view event to be broadcast from WWE's Thunderdome, the bio-secure bubble created by the company during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the 13th event under Hell in a Cell chronology. This year, six matches have been confirmed. Bobby Lashley's clash with Drew McIntyre is the biggest attraction of the pay-per-view event.

No. Matches* Stipulations 1 Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre Last Chance Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship

2 Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

3 Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley Hell in a Cell match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

4 Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler Singles match

5 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Singles match

6 Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins Singles match

WrestleMania Live Streaming

The fans in the US will no longer be able to watch the sports entertainment on WWE Network after the company struck a long-term deal with NBC. From this month, the 17,000+ hours of content, regular shows, and live events will be available on Peacock.

The 1.1-million US subscribers of WWE Network have to shift to Peacock.

NBC is offering a subscription for $4.99 per month and $49.99 for a year.

WWE Live for Other Countries

The Hell in a Cell will begin with the kickoff at 7E/4P and the main event will commence an hour later. The fans across the globe can catch the action on WWE Network like before. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For example, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on the sonyliv.com. Also, netizens can check with your mobile service providers, like Jio in India which lets users watch the event live for free.

Netizens in Singapore and Malaysia can catch the action live on HubSports and Astro SuperSport 4, respectively.

In the UK, WWE is aired on BT Sport Box Office and streamed on its app. Check out

Austria: ProSieben Max

Japan: J Sports

Canada: Sports Net

South Africa: Supersport

Ireland: BT Sport

Australia: Foxtel