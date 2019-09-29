WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is going to be seen by people on the TV in a totally new profession that will enthral the WWE fans.

The 48-year-old two-time Olympics participant who is also famously known as the worlds's strongest man is going to start his career in stand-up comedy.

Ther former WWE superstar recently told Australian TV show, The Project that he did his first stand up routine at the Caroline's in New York.

The 48-year-old one time WWE World Heavyweight champion wrestler has also stated that he has no plans of returning to full-time wrestling but he also mentioned that there are probabilities of him stepping into the ring for once.

Currently, the wrestler is pretty much busy as he is the WWE ambassador and also co-hosts a radio show.

Now, with the new profession, he is venturing into it will be very much unlikely for the wrestler who used to represent USA in weight-lifting to come back to professional wrestling and be a part of it full-time.

The 48-year-old wrestler who was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in the year 2018 was one of the most celebrated characters of the WWE Universe.

He had a massive fan following as the wrestler was known for his power. He was signed by the WWE company for a 10-year deal after he competed in 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In his first appearance on RAW, he defeated his opponent Jerry Lawler as the former press-slammed his opponent and emerged as the winner.

After that win, there was no stopping for the wrestler as he went onto to add more accolades to his wrestling career. The 48-year-old was a part of The Nation of Domination during the Attitude Era and won the World Heavyweight Title at the Night of Champions back in 2011 after beating Randy Orton.

It will be interesting to see how the former wrestler adapts to his new profession as a stand-up comedian as he himself said that this job is a much easier one than what he used to do for the past two decades.