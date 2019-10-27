WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently had a heated exchange with a fan at a lounge, as per a video posted on Instagram. The official account of Barstool Sports posted the clip on the social media page which went viral on October 26.

The 66-year-old legendary wrestler who has been associated with the company for a long time and was one of the people responsible for the rise of WWE in the wrestling industry can be seen in the video throwing insults at the fan who probably was disturbing the 66-year-old Hall of Famer while he was enjoying some private time at the lounge.

In the video, the retired professional wrestler can be seen warning the fan about himself and also asked him to calm down as the fan also got annoyed with the legendary wrestler's behaviour.

The wrestler got slightly annoyed by what the fan probably said but the man was not audible in the video which has become viral on social media and the WWE fans have criticised the man for going into a confrontation with the Hall of Famer.

The 66-year-old wrestler has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship six times and was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. The former wrestler has also acted in films like Rocky 3.

Hogan has also the experience of being part of other television shows. He is one of the most popular faces of the company and has a huge fan base. The former wrestler was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame after a private video featuring him got leaked online but the company and the wrestler settled the issue later.

Hogan is set to appear at the WWE Crown Jewel event where he will take on Team Flair. All of his fans have been waiting to see the wrestler in an event of the company.