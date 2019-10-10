Canadian actor and former WWE wrestler Adam "Edge" Copeland may return to the company and also feature inside the ring. The former wrestler who took retirement in 2011 was seen at the place where WWE's Medical head Dr Joseph Maroon is headquartered, as per reports.

Recently, many rumours have been making the rounds about the return of the 45-year-old former wrestler who was inducted in the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

But the superstar took to Twitter last week and denied such news and stated that he is not returning. His tweet read, " No I'm not and no I'm not."

His recent sighting at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where the WWE medical head stays further made the speculations stronger of a possible return of the former wrestler.

The 45-year-old superstar who was a very popular figure of the company retired eight years back following cervical spinal stenosis. He made a return at the SummerSlam this year and speared Elias at the beginning of the pay-per-view fight.

If we go by the reports of PWInsider then there are high chances of the wrestler making a proper return to the company. Moreover, other reports also claimed that the wrestler has been in talks with the company for a possible return which is been kept a secret. But as the wrestler denied the reports the rumours did not get any solid ground.

The former WWE wrestler has been a very popular face of the company for more than a decade. He has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship seven times along with winning the WWE Championship four times.

The 45-year-old wrestler had won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice teaming up with Rey Mysterio on one occasion and with Chris Jericho on the other. The wrestler who is also an actor and has made films like Interrogation was adjudged the Most Hated Wrestler of the Year 2006 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.