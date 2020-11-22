The fans of WWE in general and Zelina Vega', whose real name is Trinidad Budgen, in particular, are not happy with her release from the sports entertainment. The netizens are venting their anger against the stars, who have failed to put their weight behind her, and CEO Vince McMahon for the company's new policy.

What is the Issue all about?

A week ago, the company made a shocking announcement with a short press release which read, "WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

It came just minutes after Zelina Vega posted about "unionization." She tweeted, "I support unionization,[sic]" Wrestling observes are of the view that she was punished for lending her voice for forming a union for pro-wrestlers.

However, she was fired for defying the new WWE policy on third-party platforms. The company had come up with a list of banned third-party platforms earlier this year.

Since she created an account on one such platform in the form of OnlyFans, which gives a platform for her to interact with her fan, she was released from the company. In the said platform the fans could find her exclusive videos, photos of "cosplays, lingerie, swimsuits" and more for the subscription fee of $30. In addition to it, she also had an account in Twitch, which was also on the banned list.

This was considered as a breach of contract by WWE, which wanted to strictly enforce the new policy. As a result, she was released from the company.

Zelina Vega was one of the fast-growing talents in WWE. It has to be noted that her husband Aleister Black is still in the company.