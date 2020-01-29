The confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus in China and the rest of the world has gone up, surpassing the SARS virus rates in a matter of days. The rate of spreading increased in the past few days and was discovered in new places including Germany and Vietnam.

The number is closing in on 6,000 as the researchers work on finding a cure for the virus. The SARS virus had infected 5,327 people in mainland China in just nine months and killed 349 people. With the comparison in highlight, the 2019-eCONv is spreading faster than the SARS virus.

Around 840 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, taking the numbers higher than the SARS virus. Even several other countries confirmed cases that happened through human to human transmission.

The Virus from Hubei Province

Hubei province is in disarray after the virus spread infecting several and killing 125. Seven deaths were reported in other provinces as well. Around 20,000 are hospitalized with the suspicion of the virus in their system.

The panic about the outbreak is reflected through social media. Several stores were closed down which brought down the shares of prominent stores including Starbucks. Authorities have stepped up the screening process but hundreds and thousands lay in bed fearing death. The Chinese government has sent in medical military deployments that are capable of tackling similar cases. They were equipped with safety nets after the spread of SARS, MERS, and Ebola.

Canada has put a travel ban on people travelling from China

People are protecting themselves from outsiders by building roadblocks while governments are implementing travel bans. Recently, Canada has placed a travel ban on people travelling in from China. Governments from all over the world are trying to rescue their expatriate population from the virus by asking them to stay safe or fly back home. Trump has said that he would help China in tackling the virus as well.

Several places released their first suspected case and confirmed others in the past few days, making the rate of transmission of the disease higher than SARS. But, scientists and medical experts say that the SARS virus had a more deadly impact than that of the new coronavirus.