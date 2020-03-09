The Novel Coronavirus, which has already killed over 3,800 people in all over the world, including the Wuhan Coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang, is now responsible for another Chinese doctor's death.

Zhu Heping, ex-college of colleague Li Wenliang, died of COVID-19, revealed media reports. Heping was a doctor from the ophthalmology department at Wuhan Central Hospital.

Zhu Heping passed away

It should be noted that Zhu was a colleague of Li Wenliang, who died on February 7 at the age of 33. Li was the first doctor who raised the alarm about a lurking outbreak in Wuhan in the early stages.

The 67-year-old Zhu was an expert who was invited back to the Wuhan Central Hospital after his retirement. As per media reports, some of his colleges and acquaintances said Zhu was a hard-working and humble man. After retiring from his job, he actively took part in giving medical training, said a netizen while others mentioned that they felt heartbroken after they came to know about Zhu's death.

Novel Coronavirus killed doctors

Zhu was admitted into the hospital in mid-February after being infected by the new Coronavirus and on Monday he died from the disease. After his demise, Zhu became the third doctor from the ophthalmology department of Wuhan Central Hospital.

Early reports revealed that Director of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan, Liu Zhiming, who was a neurosurgeon died at the age of 50 on February 18 due to COVID-19. Another doctor from the thyroid and breast surgery department of the Wuhan Central Hospital, Jiang Xueqing, aged 55, also died from the Novel Coronavirus on March 1.

It should be noted that 3,000 medical staff in Central China's Hubei Province have been infested by the virus since the outbreak in December 2019. Official data revealed that while 40 percent of the infection had occurred in hospitals, 60 percent happened in communities.