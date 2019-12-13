Imagine interacting with royalty on daily basis as you write about them on social media, click their pictures, shake hands with them and get a taste of royalty while you break bread at Buckingham Palace. Now add to this $65,000. The entire package sounds nice, right?

Well, all this and more could be yours if only, you polish your social media skills plus your resume. In what could be deemed as a perfect five-day a week dream job loaded with moolah and free lunch, Buckingham Palace is hiring Head of Digital Engagement - a person to "maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage."

The salary, earmarked for the right candidate, is between £45,000 - £50,000 ($60,000 and $65,000). The last day for submitting your application is December 24. The interviews of the shortlisted candidates will begin in January 2020.

Buckingham Palace posts advertisement on Linkedln

It was in March this year when Queen Elizabeth forayed into the world of social media through Instagram. In her first ever post on Instagram, she wrote: "Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children's computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors."

Buckingham Palace posted about the opening on Linkedln. In the advertisement that promises a job where "your content will be viewed by millions," the authorities wrote: "It's about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."

The post further explains the position which is 'based out of the private secretary's office in Buckingham Palace' as: "The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family. Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to lead on and develop our digital communications strategy and ensure that we make effective use of a range of digital platforms to support these aims."

The Palace requires a pro at handling social media

As Head of the digital Engagement, the candidate is expected to lead a team and work towards creating and maintaining the royal family's public profile on social media. You should also be a pro at managing and editing digital content. 'Innovative and with creative flair, you'll have exemplary and compelling writing and editorial skills, and expertise in designing digital content for different audience groups, purposes and formats.'

However, the Palace clearly indicated that newbies stay away from the job as they are looking for a candidate having an 'experience of managing and editing high profile websites, social media and other digital formats, you're an expert in your field.'

45 applicants applied for the job

The entire package becomes even more unrealistic with the additional perks that come along. 'You can look forward to a comprehensive benefits package, including a 15% employer contribution pension scheme, 33 days annual leave, including bank holidays, free lunch and access to training and development to support your continuous professional development,' read the post.

By Thursday evening, 45 people had already applied for the position through LinkedIn. t a time when the image of British royal family is being tarnished by the scandals and controversies involving the members of the royal family, the job as a social media head would be definitely a hectic one.