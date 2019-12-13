Buckingham Palace's annual Diplomatic Reception is the most anticipated event of the year. A display of royalty, wealth, fashion, the annual event never ceases to disappoint anyone. This year's event was a little more 'sparkly' than any held previously. Thanks to the eye-catching piece of jewellery worn by the Queen, that quickly fancied the eyes of the onlookers.

Dressed in a white embroidered state gown by Angela Kelly, the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II completed her look with a previously unseen diamond and emerald necklace. This was for the first time the sovereign wore the priceless piece of jewellery in public.

Around 1,000 guests were present at the event

The annual event saw 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners, and government officials. Even as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were seen attending the gala, missing from the scene were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are presently on a six-week hiatus from royal engagements.

The necklace featuring 10 large emerald drops was paired with the Greville emerald and diamond drop earrings. The Queen wore the emerald-rich Vladimir tiara, which Meghan Markle was allegedly denied from wearing during her wedding to Prince Harry. She wore two Cartier Art Deco bracelets set with diamonds and emeralds, on her wrist.

Royal's love affair with Greville jewels

The neckpiece bore a familiar resemblance with the legendary Greville Emerald Necklace, a favourite of the late Queen Mother Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon. Without giving its historical reference, the Buckingham Palace spokesperson simply described the piece as 'an emerald and diamond drops necklace.'

Aristocrat Dame Margaret Greville, a benefactor of Boucheron and Cartier, had given the historical jewels to the late Queen Mother in 1942. Historians believe that the collection gifted to the royals, apart from the Greville jewels, also included necklaces previously possessed by Marie Antoinette and the Empress Josephine of France.

Describing the Greville jewels, that are quite popular in the royal family, The National Trust, a historic charity, said, "The jewellery was given in a black tin box. To this day, we still don't know everything that was contained in that black tin box." The famous Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara was worn by Princess Eugenie, daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew, during her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Kate paid tribute to Princess Diane

Looking stunning in a navy coloured Alexander McQueen gown, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton wore the famous Lover's Knot headware, a tiara worn by late Princess Diana. The 105-year-old tiara was given to her as a wedding gift to Prince Charles in 1981. Kate completed her look for the evening with a necklace from Nizam of Hyderabad which was paired with a pair of borrowed chandelier diamond earrings from the Queen's personal collection.