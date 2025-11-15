Would You Marry Me Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): Will Kim Woo Joo, Yoo Mary Get Their Happy Ending?

Would You Marry Me episode 12 will air on SBS on Saturday (November 15) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the fate of Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary. After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 11, the followers of this romantic comedy drama are curious to know what lies ahead for the on-screen couple.

The preview video teases trouble for Woo Joo and Mary. It focuses on the press conference by Mary's ex-boyfriend. No matter what Kim Woo Joo does, Baek Sang Hyun helps Mary and Woo Joo clean up the mess. The couple will come clean and find their happy ending. Episode 12 will also feature a happy ending for Sang Hyun and Yoon Jin Gyeong.

Here is everything to know about Would You Marry Me episode 12, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the romantic comedy drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Would You Marry Me:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

What to Expect?

Would You Marry Me is an ongoing SBS drama starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min. It premiered on Friday (October 10) at 9:50 PM KST, and introduced Woo Shik as Kim Woo Joo, the heir of the oldest bakery in South Korea. So Min appears in the mini-series as Yoo Mary, a small business owner. The romantic comedy drama focuses on the thrilling, tense, and sweet relationship between Yoo Mary and Kim Woo Joo.

The mini-series revolves around a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage between a man and a woman. The duo decides to live together for 90 days to win a luxurious newlywed home. Screenwriter Lee Ha Na wrote the script for this mini-series, and Song Hyun Wook directed it with Hwang In Hyeok.