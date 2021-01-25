If former President Donald Trump thought he would no longer be facing criticism that plagued his presidency after moving out of Washington, D.C., and into his Palm Beach resort in Florida, well, he thought wrong.

On Jan. 20, Trump and his wife Melania left the White House for Mar-a-Lago hours before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.However, despite his best efforts to be in a place where he isn't despised, a skywriter was able to figure out a workaround to let him know how a majority of Americans feel about him.



Photos and videos of banners ripping Trump being flown near the ex-commander-in-chief's Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday are being widely circulated on social media.

"TRUMP WORST PRESIDENT EVER," reads one banner trailing behind a planein a video shared Sunday by Twitter user Daniel Uhlfelder. In a separate tweet by Uhlfelder, a photo also shows a banner reading "TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW." "Trump is getting warm welcome from the skies near Mar-a-lago today," Uhlfelder tweeted. Here's the tweet:

Twitter Reactions

It is not yet known who commissioned the plane as nobody has claimed responsibility for it on social media. It is also unclear whether Trump was inside the residence when the airplane banner was flown over the Florida sky or if he got a chance to catch a glimpse of it first-hand.

However, as soon as the images went viral, people started sharing their reactions to it, with some claiming similar banners should be flown over Trump's residence daily.

"Were I rich enough to live near Trump I would pay to have that in the air every day for a year," wrote one user, while another commented, "Whoever is flying these setup a gofundme NOW yes! I will contribute. I want these flying over his golf course every single weekend and day he is golfing. we can come up with new messages daily."

Here are some of the other reactions: