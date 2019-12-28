A fire accident took place in the Aquarius by the Park condominium in Bedok. Photos and videos of the incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, were shared on social media which showed flames emerging from the windows of an apartment.

Almost seven police cars and four fire engines were seen at the spot after the blaze broke out around 12.40 am in a 14th-floor apartment. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire incident involved the contents of a bedroom.

The firefighters from SCDF used one water jet to extinguish the fire. Later, SCDF mentioned that as of now no injuries were reported. However, the cause of the fire is yet to reveal. Officials are currently investigating the incident.