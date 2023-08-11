World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Streaming Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert will kick-start with a worldwide live broadcast from the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday (August 11) at 7 pm KST. Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and South Africa, can watch the event from the comfort of their homes.

People in Korea can watch the concert live on KBS1. K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Finland, Spain, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, South Africa, New Zealand, and Europe, can watch the musical event on various online streaming platforms, like the official YouTube channel.

The music event will take place following the closing ceremony of the World Scout Jamboree. It will be telecast live for Korean music lovers across the globe, like Saudi Arabia and New Zealand. Here is how to watch the World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live Concert from anywhere in the world, including the UK and Australia.

The International Air Timings of World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live:

US - 6:00 am

Canada - 6:00 am

Australia - 7:30 pm

New Zealand - 10:00 am

Japan - 7:00 pm

Mexico - 5:00 am

Brazil - 7:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:00 pm

India - 3:30 pm

Indonesia - 5:00 pm

Singapore - 6:30 pm

China - 4:00 pm

Europe - 12:00 pm

France - 12:00 pm

Spain - 12:00 pm

UK - 11:00 am

South Africa - 12:00 pm

Philippines - 6:30 pm

Host and Lineup

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the World Scout Jamboree 2023 Organizing Committee officially announced the hosts and lineup for this year on Wednesday (August 9). The live musical event will feature the on-stage performances of several K-pop bands and artists, like NewJeans, NCT DREAM, ITZY, MAMAMOO, and THE BOYZ.

"The lineup of 18 teams will perform at the K-Pop Super Live has been confirmed. These top artists will vibrantly showcase the essence and charm of K-culture at a concert that will bring together 40,000 young scouts from 150 countries," Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo Gyoon shared.

Gong Myung, ITZY member Yuna, and NewJeans member Hyein will host the K-Pop Super Live. The lineup includes NewJeans, NCT DREAM, ITZY, MAMAMOO, THE BOYZ, MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon, fromis_9, ZEROBASEONE, Kang Daniel, Kwon Eun Bi, Jo Yu Ri, P1Harmony, KARD, THE NEW SIX (TNX), ATBO, xikers, IVE, Libelante, and dance crew HolyBang.