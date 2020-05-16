The World of the Married not only retained the No. 1 spot, but also created history by recording all-time high ratings. But on the other hand, the other most anticipated drama The King: Eternal Monarch sank to all-time low ratings since its premiere.

According to AGB Nielsen, The World of the Married recorded 24.44 percent rating nationwide and 27.975 percent rating in Seoul for its 15th episode aired on May 15. Whereas The King Eternal Monarch recorded 5.8 percent (nationwide) and 6.3 percent (in Seoul) for its first part and 6.3 percent (nationwide) and 7 percent (in Seoul) for the second part of the ninth episode aired on May 15. The ratings of the first part is the lowest the drama has received.

Highest Viewership in Korean Cable Network History

JTBC's The World of the Married starring Kim Hee Ae and Park Hae Joon has become the drama to attain the highest viewership in the Korean cable network history.

The last episode of the World of the Married will be aired on May 16 at 10.50 p.m. KST. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer The King: Eternal Monarch has been marred by a number of controversies. Though the drama started with a high note, the ratings have been dropping considerably with every episode.

What Went Wrong with The King: Eternal Monarch?

The drama opened to a grand rating of over 11 percent and retained the same for the second episode too. But from the third episode it strived hard to reach the double-digit ratings. The feat was achieved in the sixth episode that recorded 10.3 percent viewership nationwide. But since then three episodes have been aired, but the ratings are on the downside.

The drama was criticized for historically misrepresenting the facts and director Baek Sang Hoon apologized for the battleship scene. The chemistry between the two lead characters is also said to be one of the weak points of the drama.

The tenth episode of The King: Eternal Monarch is all set to be aired today (May 16). Fans of the drama expressed hope that Lee Gon and Jeong Tae Eul played by Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun have cast their magic spell along with Woo Do Hwan's aura, helping the ratings.