The total number of people who are facing the acute food insecurity may nearly double this year to 265 million because of the economic fallout of the coronavirus or COVID-19, the United Nations'World Food Programme (WFP) stated on Tuesday.

The impact of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave some 130 million people acutely hungry this year, adding to around 135 million already in that category.

Coronavirus can cause food scarcity

"COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread," said Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring at the World Food Programme (WFP).

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 170,000 around the world and also infected nearly two and half million people globally. The deadly virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

