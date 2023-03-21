World Baseball Classic 2023 Live Stream: How to watch USA vs. Japan in WBC Title Game from Anywhere

World Baseball Classic (WBC) 2023 will gear up for the championship on Tuesday night as the US and Japan will square off for the title game. Japan cruised past Mexico on Tuesday in Miami. The US punched its tickets to the finals by defeating Cuba on Sunday. The finalists will face off against each other from opposite sides and try to lift the trophy on March 21.

The US and Japan head to the World Baseball Classic 2023 finals on Tuesday night in Miami. People from various parts of the world, including Australia and France, can watch the international baseball tournament live online from the comfort of their homes through various satellite or cable service providers and streaming platforms.

Fox, FS1, and FS2 will telecast the championship of the 2023 edition of the global baseball tournament. Baseball fans without a cable or satellite connection can try out the free trial options of streaming service providers, like DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Sling. DirecTV Stream provides a five-day free trial for new subscribers, and fuboTV provides a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. In short, baseball fans can watch the tournament live online for free by subscribing to these streaming services.

Here are the scores of World Baseball Classic 2023:

March 20 (semifinals)

Mexico 5, Japan 6

March 19 (semifinals)

United States 14, Cuba 2

March 18 (semifinals)

United States 9, Venezuela 7

March 17 (quarterfinals)

Mexico 5, Puerto Rico 4

March 16 (quarterfinals)

Japan 9, Italy 3

March 15



Cuba 4, Australia 3

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Mexico 10, Canada 3

Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2

United States 3, Colombia 2

March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

March 13

Korea 22, China 2

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

March 10

Japan 13, Korea, 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

March 7

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

World Baseball Classic 2023 Teams

Pool A

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D