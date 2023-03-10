World Baseball Classic 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch International Tournament from Canada, and More

World Baseball Classic 2023 will return with the second round of games for Pool B on Friday, March 10, at 5 am EST. Japan will face off against the Republic of Korea on the opposite side after completing the dominating victory over China on Thursday. People from various parts of the world, including Australia and France, can watch the international baseball tournament live online from the comfort of their homes through various satellite or cable service providers and streaming platforms.

Fox, FS1, and FS2 will telecast almost every game of the 2023 edition of the global baseball tournament. Baseball fans without a cable or satellite connection can try out the free trial options of streaming service providers, like DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Sling. DirecTV Stream provides a five-day free trial for new subscribers, and fuboTV provides a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. In short, baseball fans can watch the tournament live online for free by subscribing to these streaming services.

Here is a complete guide to the live stream details of World Baseball Classic 2023, including dates, schedules, TV Channels, and the teams of the International Tournament.

TV Schedules

Friday, March 10

Japan vs. Korea at 5 am EST on FS2

Chinese Taipei vs. Italy at 6 am EST on Tubi

Australia vs. China at 10 pm EST on FS2

Italy vs. Panama at 11 pm EST on FS1

Saturday, March 11

Japan vs. Czech Republic at 5 am EST on FS1

Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands at 6 am EST on FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua at 12 pm EST on FS2

Mexico vs. Colombia at 2:30 pm EST on Fox

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic at 7 pm EST on FS1

United States vs. Great Britain at 9 pm EST on Fox

Korea vs. Czech Republic at 10 pm EST on FS1

Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei at 11 pm EST on FS2

Sunday, March 12

Australia vs. Japan at 6 am EST on FS1

Italy vs. Netherlands at 7 am EST on FS2

Israel vs. Nicaragua at 12 pm EST on FS2

Canada vs. Great Britain at 3 pm EST on FS1

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela at 7 pm EST on FS1

United States vs. Mexico at 10 pm EST on FS1

Czech Republic vs. Australia at 11 pm EST on FS2

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea at 6 am EST on FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic at 12 pm EST on FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia at 3 pm EST on FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel at 7 pm EST on FS1

United States vs. Canada at 10 pm EST on FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua at 12 pm EST on FS2

Colombia vs. Canada at 3 pm EST on FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel at 7 pm EST on FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain at 10 pm EST on FS1

Wednesday, March 15

Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD at 6 am EST on FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela at 12 pm EST on FS2

Canada vs. Mexico at 3 pm EST on FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico at 7 pm EST on FS2

Colombia vs. United States at 10 pm EST on FS1

Thursday, March 16

Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD at 6 am EST on FS2

Friday, March 17

Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD at 7 pm EST on FS1

Saturday, March 18

Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD at 7 pm EST on Fox

Sunday, March 19

Semifinals: TBD vs. TBD at 7 pm EST on FS1

World Baseball Classic 2023 Live Stream Details