World Baseball Classic 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch International Tournament from Canada, and More

World Baseball Classic 2023 will return with the second round of games for Pool B on Friday, March 10, at 5 am EST. Japan will face off against the Republic of Korea on the opposite side after completing the dominating victory over China on Thursday. People from various parts of the world, including Australia and France, can watch the international baseball tournament live online from the comfort of their homes through various satellite or cable service providers and streaming platforms.
Fox, FS1, and FS2 will telecast almost every game of the 2023 edition of the global baseball tournament. Baseball fans without a cable or satellite connection can try out the free trial options of streaming service providers, like DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Sling. DirecTV Stream provides a five-day free trial for new subscribers, and fuboTV provides a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. In short, baseball fans can watch the tournament live online for free by subscribing to these streaming services.
Here is a complete guide to the live stream details of World Baseball Classic 2023, including dates, schedules, TV Channels, and the teams of the International Tournament.
TV Schedules
Friday, March 10
- Japan vs. Korea at 5 am EST on FS2
- Chinese Taipei vs. Italy at 6 am EST on Tubi
- Australia vs. China at 10 pm EST on FS2
- Italy vs. Panama at 11 pm EST on FS1
Saturday, March 11
- Japan vs. Czech Republic at 5 am EST on FS1
- Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands at 6 am EST on FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua at 12 pm EST on FS2
- Mexico vs. Colombia at 2:30 pm EST on Fox
- Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic at 7 pm EST on FS1
- United States vs. Great Britain at 9 pm EST on Fox
- Korea vs. Czech Republic at 10 pm EST on FS1
- Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei at 11 pm EST on FS2
Sunday, March 12
- Australia vs. Japan at 6 am EST on FS1
- Italy vs. Netherlands at 7 am EST on FS2
- Israel vs. Nicaragua at 12 pm EST on FS2
- Canada vs. Great Britain at 3 pm EST on FS1
- Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela at 7 pm EST on FS1
- United States vs. Mexico at 10 pm EST on FS1
- Czech Republic vs. Australia at 11 pm EST on FS2
Monday, March 13
- China vs. Korea at 6 am EST on FS2
- Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic at 12 pm EST on FS2
- Great Britain vs. Colombia at 3 pm EST on FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Israel at 7 pm EST on FS1
- United States vs. Canada at 10 pm EST on FS1
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela vs. Nicaragua at 12 pm EST on FS2
- Colombia vs. Canada at 3 pm EST on FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel at 7 pm EST on FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain at 10 pm EST on FS1
Wednesday, March 15
- Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD at 6 am EST on FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela at 12 pm EST on FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico at 3 pm EST on FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico at 7 pm EST on FS2
- Colombia vs. United States at 10 pm EST on FS1
Thursday, March 16
- Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD at 6 am EST on FS2
Friday, March 17
- Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD at 7 pm EST on FS1
Saturday, March 18
- Quarterfinals: TBD vs. TBD at 7 pm EST on Fox
- Sunday, March 19
- Semifinals: TBD vs. TBD at 7 pm EST on FS1
World Baseball Classic 2023 Live Stream Details
- Pan Africa - ESPN
- MENA - Starzplay
- Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands - ESPN
- China - BiliBili, Kuaishou, Weibo, Douyin
- Japan - TBS, TV Asahi, J Sports, Amazon Prime Video
- Korea - SBS, KBS, MBC
- Taiwan - ELTA, EBC
- Southeast Asia and Pan Asia - SPOTV
- United States - FOX Sports, FOX Deportes
- Puerto Rico - WAPA Deportes
- Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports
- Mexico - Imagen
- South America - DirecTV
- Colombia - Win Sports
- Pan Caribbean - SportsMax
- Pan Central America - Tigo Sports
- Panama - TVN
- Dominican Republic - Pio Deportes, TeleAntillas 2, Coral 39
- Venezuela - Inter/ByM Sport, Venevision
- IVC, Simple TV
- Cuba - ICRT, Tele Rebelde
- Czech Republic - Czech TV
- France - BelN Sports
- Hungary - Sport TV
- Israel - Sport5
- Germany, Austria, and Switzerland - MTS (More than Sports)
- Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland - Viaplay
- Italy Sky - Italia
- Netherlands - ESPN
- United Kingdom and Ireland - BT Sport
- Turkey - Saran Media