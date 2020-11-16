A video of a Trump supporter trying to provoke civil war during a rally in Washington, D.C., after Joe Biden's landslide victory in the presidential election, is being widely circulated on social media.

While President Donald Trump refuses to concede and continues to maintain that the election was "rigged" against him, tens of thousands of his supporters descended upon Freedom Plaza to dispute the results of the election.



'If They Want a Fight, They Got One'

The video clip, shared on Twitter, shows a mob of Trump supporters gathered at the John Marshall Park while one of them addresses the crowd, urging them to take matters into their own hands.

"We are not deep state agents....we are Americans!," the man can be heard saying through the speakers. "And right now, it's your time, America...it's your time to rise. Whether Donald Trump wins or not," it's your time to rise."

"Because we will not go down without a fight. We will not go down without bloodshed," the man adds as the crowd erupts in cheers. "I don't care the media can take what I say and say that I'm violent. I don't care. Antifa and Black Lives Matter brought us to this point. If they want a fight, they got one." Watch the video below:

Violent Clashes Between Pro-Trump, Anti-Trump Supporters

Around 10,000 Trump supporters swarmed Washington, D.C., over the weekend for the Million MAGA March to protest against the election results. The protest quickly evolved into unrest and violence following clashes between Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters.

At least one person was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed and as many as 21 people were arrested following the rally in the nation's capital on Saturday night.

"F**k you, antifa!" alleged members of the far-right extremist men's organization the Proud Boys can be heard yelling in one video as they throw punches and brawl with BLM protesters, followed by shouts of "Hey, we've got one on the ground!"

Photos and videos showed Trump flags and hats being lit on fire and fireworks being hurled at Trump supporters dining outdoors.

A graphic Getty photograph showed a woman supporting Black Lives Matter lying motionless on the ground and bleeding from the mouth after being injured, while another showed a Trump supporter being kicked as he lay on the ground.

"Antifa SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don't hold back!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter.