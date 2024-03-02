Wonderful World Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More of New MBC Drama

Wonderful World episode 2 will air on MBC on Saturday (March 2) at 9:50 pm KST. This chapter will feature ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo as an ordinary man named Kwon Sun Yool. The male lead leads a rough life after he drops out of medical school. His life takes a turn after he gets entangled with a woman named Eun Soo Hyun.

People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Disney+.

Wonderful World is a new MBC emotional thriller drama starring ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo and actress Kim Nam Joo. Actress Nam Joo portrays Soo Hyun, a woman who seeks revenge after she loses her son. When she fails in her legal fight against the culprit, Soo Hyun executes a new plan to punish the culprit.

Kwon Seong Chang developed the story for this revenge drama, and Kim Ji Eun wrote the script. Lee Seung Young directed the mini-series with Jung Sang Hee. It stars Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Kang Woo, and Im Se Mi. The supporting casts include Won Mi Kyung, Kang Ae Sim, Lee Jun, Yang Hye Ji, Kim Woo Hyun, Jin Geon Woo, Gil Hae Yeon, and Sung Ji Ru.

Here is everything about Wonderful World episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Wonderful World Episode 2:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The character poster of Eun Woo portrays Sun Yool as a mysterious young man with a rebellious gaze. Nam Joo features the motherly love of a desperate and dangerous woman who lost her beloved son unexpectedly. Meanwhile, Kim Kang Woo highlights the powerful charisma of Kang Soo Ho in his character poster.

"The relationship between Kim Nam Joo's and Cha Eun Woo's characters, who lost their families for different reasons, will be interesting to watch. At the same time, the meeting between Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo is also the starting point of the mystery that runs through the project. Please look forward to the meeting of the two, who will present both lingering feelings and tension that will make you hold your breath," the production team shared.

Im Se Mi, Park Hyuk Kwon, Gil Hae Yeon, Cha Soo Yeon, Oh Man Seok, Jin Geon Woo, and Yang Hye Ji are the other cast members of this revenge drama.