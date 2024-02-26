Wonderful World Preview, Spoilers: Kim Nam Joo Spills About her Role as Eun Soo Hyun in MBC Drama

Wonderful World is one of the highly awaited K-dramas to premiere in March. It will feature the comeback of actress Kim Nam Joo to the TV world after six years. Her last small screen project was the 2018 JTBC mystery thriller drama, Misty. The actress recently opened up about her role in the upcoming MBC drama as an ordinary woman named Eun Soo Hyun.

According to Nam Joo, the mini-series will feature the struggles of a mother who seeks justice after she unexpectedly loses her beloved son. The actress shared that she tried to understand the pain of a mother while preparing for the role. She asked the viewers to carefully watch the emotional journey of Eun Soo in the revenge drama.

"While preparing for [the role of] Eun Soo Hyun, I participated in filming solely with a mother's heart in mind. I tried to focus on the moment for every scene. I tried to follow Eun Soo Hyun's emotions only," the actress explained.

Wonderful World features actress Kim Nam Joo as a woman who seeks revenge after the tragic loss of her child. Kwon Seong Chang developed the story for this revenge drama, and Kim Ji Eun wrote the script. Lee Seung Young directed the mini-series with Jung Sang Hee. The lead casts are Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Kang Woo, and Im Se Mi. The supporting actors include Won Mi Kyung, Kang Ae Sim, Lee Jun, Yang Hye Ji, Kim Woo Hyun, Jin Geon Woo, Gil Hae Yeon, and Sung Ji Ru.

Wonderful World Preview

Ahead of the premiere, the production team has released a set of teaser images. The promotional photos feature the transformation of Soo Hyun from a successful psychology professor and writer to a woman who lost everything after she punishes a perpetrator who harmed her beloved child. The preview shows her life completely overturning and hitting rock bottom.

The mini-series features Eun Woo as an ordinary man named Kwon Sun Yool. The male lead leads a rough life after he drops out of medical school. His life takes an unexpected turn after he gets entangled with Soo Hyun. Wonderful World will premiere on MBC on Friday (March 1) at 9:50 pm KST.

People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Disney+.

"The relationship between Kim Nam Joo's and Cha Eun Woo's characters, who lost their families for different reasons, will be an interesting part to watch. At the same time, the meeting between Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo is also the starting point of the mystery that runs through the project. Please look forward to the meeting of the two, who will present both lingering feelings and tension that will make you hold your breath," the production team shared.