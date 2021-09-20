Women and Men Strip Off in North Sea to Raise Money in Annual Skinny Dip

The annual North East Skinny Dip on Druridge Bay in Northumberland in England was held on Sunday, 19 September, this year. Over 800 people celebrated the arrival of the autumn equinox (an occasion where the Sun is exactly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length).

Strippers Enjoyed Occasion in Chilly Water

Women and men of all age groups were stripped down at sunrise for the annual event. Nude swimmers took the plunge and enjoyed celebrating the occasion in chilly water.

A fire-eating dancer entertained the naked men and women gathered in groups before they embraced the cold. A woman named Jo from South Shields described the experience as very liberating, as per The Sun.

She said, "I did it in 2019 so I knew how amazing it was. It's very liberating and 100 per cent positive vibes. Because everyone else is naked too, it doesn't feel that out of the ordinary, and everyone is laughing and squealing with excitement which is really infectious."

The report adds that the local coastguard was present at the beach for the safety of strippers and the event was ended without any issue.

It is organised to raise money for the mental health charity MIND. Organiser Jax Higginson claimed that she raised Â£80,000 started in 2012.

She said, "Everything was spectacular and it all went swimmingly. We had at least 820 dippers although the final number is yet to be announced. Everybody just rocks up, does their thing and takes the risk and creates a really unique experience. We actually had more pledgers than participants which is really nice, we're going to have a big fundraising year and I think we're going to hit Â£20,000 for MIND this year.

Another dipper claimed that the water was quite warm this year compared to previous years when the water was freezing cold.

Not men and women alone, people with wheelchairs and less able were also part of the North East Skinny Dip.

The event was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19. In 2019, over 700 people took part in the event and reportedly raised Â£15,500.