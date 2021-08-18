Women Experience the Best Orgasms from Masturbation than Intercourse, Study Claims

A new study on sexual wellness sheds light on the fact that more number of women are now achieving better orgasms from masturbation than penetrative sex.

The research found 36% of women have experienced the best climax from solo pleasure and only 24% of women have had a happy ending through intercourse.

As many as 52% of the women in the survey revealed that they self pleasured themselves because ''it feels good'' and 75% of women stated that they experiment with sex toys for self love to hit the sweet spot. The study found that 39% of women masturbate regularly.

Foreplay also plays an important part for women to stimulate as 25% of women said they have their best orgasms during the lead up to sex and the foreplay makes them feel wanted and desired by their partner.

The study which was conducted by sexual wellness and lingerie brand Lovehoney, found that both men and women take around the same time in satisfying themselves through masturbation, which is about 5 to 10 minutes.

Men on the other hand said they experience the best orgasm through penetrative sex with a majority of 51%, and only 21% of men said they have a good time with self-pleasure.

The survey found that men are most likely to masturbate out of boredom as 23% selected this reason as compared to 16% of women who claimed that being bored got them to masturbate. Men also said that they masturbate to boost their mood in order to feel calm and relaxing.

Another point to be noted is that 37% of women think about their partner during masturbation and only 19% revealed they think about strangers.

However, only 27% of the men revealed they think about their partner during self-love while 26% of them revealed they think about other women and hold on to fantasies that gives them pleasure.

The research found that only 39% of women masturbate regularly and compared to men, the number shoots up to 67%. The stark difference between the two shows the stigma of women masturbation is still prevalent.

A Lovehoney spokesperson says: "This new research shows a clear masturbation gap between the sexes in how often they masturbate and how masturbation impacts on their sexual happiness."