LoveHoney Introduces Kinky New Lingerie Made with Real Fishing Nets, Waste Recycled From Sea

The United Kingdom's kinkiest lingerie line LoveHoney has just launched its raunchiest collection that oozes hotness from all corners but still boasts of being eco-friendly and gives back to nature by recycling waste found from the seas.

The lingerie line has introduced its environmental friendly collection by regenerated and recycling yarn made from recovered fishing nets found in the sea including other waste materials in the waters that would otherwise do nothing but pollute the Earth.

The brand announced they've named their eco-friendly lingerie collection as 'Mindful' citing on their website that they have ''considered planet-pleasing details from the form fitting elastic to the compostable packaging,'' everything is recycled.

The kinky brand shared a series of models posing for pictures in their one-of-a-kind lingerie that includes sheer black fishnet babydolls with matching thongs, a see-through halter neck bodysuit complimenting with a thong and a never-seen-before two piece crop fishnet lingerie that covers the full arm matching it with stockings, garter belt, suspenders and a black thong.

The latest 'Mindful' collections are nothing but awe-inspiring and falls under the rare collectables category that one can flaunt for many years to come, as such pieces might never be made again, making the owner truly proud of the scanty possession. ''Plus, the entire Mindful lingerie range arrives in a cornstarch bag, making it plastic-free, sustainable and 100% compostable,'' the brand said in its website.

As soon as the pictures were published on their social media handles, several users were impressed with LoveHoney's creative initiative and a user exclaimed, ''Oh my God, I want!'' while the other said, ''Here, take my money.'' A man in the comments section added, ''I need this set for my wife,'' and the ladies appreciated his gesture by showing the thumbs up and heart emojis.

Queen Elizabeth Grants LoveHoney The Prestigious 'Royal Award'

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth announced that LoveHoney company would be awarded the prestigious Royal Award for their outstanding continuous growth over the last six years. The Queen's Award for Enterprise has recognized Lovehoney which grew to a multi-million dollar company since its inception in 2015.

After receiving the award, Lovehoney would be associated with the Queen and also the Royal Family, as it is one of Her Majesty's most prestigious awards given to companies that strive for the best in the UK. The Queen's award is described as "the highest accolade for business success" and the lingerie brand is elated to be recognized by the Queen.