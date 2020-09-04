A Spanish woman who glued up her own vagina in an attempt to frame her former boyfriend of kidnapping her has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Provincial Court of León.

Vanesa Gesto had claimed that she was kidnapped outside her home in the Spanish town of Fabero in October 2016 by her ex-boyfriend, Ivan Rico, and his accomplice before being forced into a black car and driven to the nearby city of Bembibre.

Gesto alleged that once they arrived in Bembibre, she was tied with duct tape, her eyes were covered with a stocking and she was mistreated, abused and harassed by her former partner, who put glue inside her vagina and abandoned her in a semi-naked state.

The same day, the woman had filed a complaint against Rico, asking authorities to incarcerate Rico, who had just been released from prison three days earlier, claiming she was being harassed by him. Initially, Rico was arrested over the alleged kidnapping. However, he was released a few days into the investigation due to evidence that the crime may have been simulated.

CCTV Footage Showed Gesto Buying Glue, 'Kidnap Kit'

Gesto's concocted kidnapping story began to unravel when investigators found CCTV footage showing her buying the glue and a "kidnap kit," which included stockings, duct tape and knives she used to harm herself from a Chinese supermarket.

Police also discovered the only vehicle filmed passing the spot where she claimed to have been assaulted and then tortured was a council bin lorry and not the black car she said she had been abducted in.

Gesto, dubbed the "Glue Liar" in Spain, was convicted of two counts of making up a crime and sentenced to 10 years. She was also ordered to pay Rico a compensation of 25,000 euros.

Gesto's original lawyer Emilia Esteban severed ties with her former client after it emerged she had tried to frame Ivan over the made-up crime. "I always believed Vanesa and that's why I defended her. I feel humiliated and deceived," she said.