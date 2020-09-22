A video of a woman telling a man to move his car after she parked too close to his vehicle in the parking lot of a Home Depot is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip, shared originally by a Reddit user, starts off with the woman yelling at the man and demanding that he move his jeep because her daughter cannot get in.

'My Daughter Has to Get In'

"I can't move my f*cking car. My daughter has to get in," she says to the man before re-iterating it to a bystander. "Move it!," she tells the man who can be heard laughing as he films her. "You parked it too f*cking close!"

"When you open that door you hit my old car," the woman adds. The woman's daughter then chimes in, telling the man he parked too close to their vehicle.

"Do you see your tire? You see the line that separates these?," the man asks before explaining to the pair that he parked his jeep well within the parallel parking lot striping while the woman had gone over the line. "You need to stay within the lines," he replies to the woman.

'You Have a Tiny Pecker'

The woman then becomes aggressive and goes on a profanity-laced rant against the man. "F*ck you!," she says to him repeatedly. "Don't call women crazy, you f*cker."

"You're crazy," she adds. "Look you little s*it. You little old b*tch...driving a car like that, a*shole."

She then goes on to call him an "old fart" before telling him he's too old to be driving a car like that because it's "too big" for him. The man can't help but continue laughing as the woman then comments about how he's trying to overcompensate for a "tiny pecker" by driving the jeep.

"You need that," the woman says as she points to the jeep. "That is your d*ck, isn't it?"

"Park that s*it correctly!," the woman yells at the man before walking away.