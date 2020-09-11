An angry woman was filmed stripping naked inside a gym after the staff members did not allow her cat to enter in Taiwan. The 56-year-old woman who has been identified by her surname Chen had repeatedly gone to the World Gym located in Tamsui of New Taipei City with her orange cat and got stripped of her membership last month.

Videos of the incident that went viral on social media capture the woman returning to the gym on September 4 and confronting the workers due to the strict no-pet rules. She can be seen in the clips holding her cat in one arm as she continued arguing with a female personal trainer.

Woman Strips Naked in Gym

The woman can be heard threatening the staff as she yelled. "I have a gun and a hand grenade. F*** you!", she can be heard saying. Chen then pushed the cat towards a member of the staff and said, "Hold my cat. Let me punch her [the trainer]." As the staff tried to stop her from going further inside the gym, she started taking her clothes off and walk around the gym naked The stunned gym-goers watched as she then started using the battle rope.

After 30 minutes of chaos and confusion, the woman got subdued and was made to put on her clothes when the police reached the gym. Chen was taken inside an ambulance and sent to the Mackay Memorial Hospital for a medical checkup by the paramedics. She was arrested on the suspicion of one count of a sex offense and one count of making bodily harm.

A spokesperson from the World Gym of Taiwan mentioned that Chen had earlier violated the health and safety regulations for bringing the pets to the premises. The staff had also raised questions about the behavior of Chen and decided to terminate her gym membership in August, as reported by Daily Star.

