Woman Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs at San Bernardino Park

A woman was killed and another individual was injured after a pack of over a dozen dogs attacked them in a public park, according to police.

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department were dispatched to Perris Hill Park at around 5 p.m. on July 31 regarding a dog attack, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they reportedly spotted multiple dogs in the park, including a pit bull that charged one of the officers and was shot. The dog died at the scene.

"It appears they may have been stray dogs," Sgt. Chris Gray of the San Bernardino Police Department told the outlet. "It was a bit of a chaotic scene at first because there were multiple dogs out there."

Although officers were not initially able to determine how many dogs were at the scene, San Bernardino Animal Control removed 14 dogs from the park after the incident, as reported by KTLA.

Two victims were found at the scene, both suffering from multiple dog bites, police said. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment for serious facial injuries, but she was later pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

Police were unsure if the victims knew each other, but the victim who succumbed to her injuries was identified as 51-year-old Teodora Mendoza, whose son said had been homeless for over a year.