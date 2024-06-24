Woman Mauled by Pack of Wolves After She Went for a Jog in Car-Only French Safari Park, in Critical Condition

A woman was reportedly attacked by three wolves in a French animal reserve when she stepped out for a jog in an area restricted to pedestrians.

The incident took place around 9 am local time on Sunday, sources confirmed to the Le Parisien newspaper. The wolves reportedly bit the woman in the "neck, calf and back" at the Wow Safari Thoiry zoo in Yvelines, about 25 miles west of Paris, according to chief prosecutor in Versailles, Maryvonne Caillibotte.

The woman "ended up in the safari zone, which is supposed to be restricted to cars. That's where she was attacked by three wolves", Caillibotte said.

The woman, who has not yet been identified but several reports said she was 37 years old, was staying with her family for the night in one of the accommodations offered on-site. Once she strayed inside the prohibited area, she was confronted by three wolves.

She was reportedly battling for life in an Intensive Care Unit in a hospital. However, later in the day, AFP reported that she was stable and recovering.

"We do not know at this stage whether the guest made a mistake or whether there was a problem with the signposts," an unnamed police source told Le Parisien.

The woman was rescued after park attendants heard her screams during the attack. She was then taken to a nearby hospital. The zoo has also launched an internal investigation into the incident.

The wolf enclosure, according to the zoo's website, houses lodges and offers "a one-of-a-kind, very intimate experience with the Arctic wolves, which you'll be able to see from the living room".