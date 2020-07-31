A video of a white woman harassing an African-American woman because her dog was barking outside her house is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip, shared on the Instagram account krazykarens2020, shows the woman claiming that she owns the street and asks the black woman to park her dog elsewhere because she doesn't live there.

'Dogs Don't Bark in Front of My House'

The video starts off with the woman telling the black woman to park her pet near her own house if she lives in the neighborhood.

"If you live here, park near your house," she tells the woman, who responds with, "What are you talking about?"

The "Karen" then reiterates that the black woman should leave her pet tied up in front of her house if she lives nearby, seemingly because the dog was barking.

"So you're going to tell me other dogs don't bark here?" the black woman asks, to which the woman replies, "not in front of my house, no."

"Oh okay, so you own the street," the dog owner then asks the white woman who responds with a "yes."

'Your Dog is Going to Set Off Other Dogs'

The "Karen" can then be heard saying "it's not a public parking." The black woman then tells her that she lives there. "Then park in front of your house," the woman retorts.

"I don't need to. I can park wherever I want," the dog owner says before pointing out that there's shade where she has the dog parked.

"Not if your dog is going to bark. We have other dogs here and it's going to set off all the dogs," the woman says. The dog owner then tells her that her dog will stop barking if she goes inside.

"Well, I don't have to go inside," the woman tells the dog owner, who gives her a fitting reply, "Okay, well he don't need to stop barking." The woman then threatens to call animal control as she can be seen walking back to her house. Watch the video below: