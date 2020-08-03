A video of a white woman harassing her black neighbors after their contractor parked his vehicle in a parking spot reserved for her is being widely circulated on social media. The clip, shared by Twitter user Amanda Teresa last week, shows the woman confronting her and her husband before throwing water at their contractor and then calling the cops on the couple over the parking dispute.

Teresa noted that a contractor had visited their house on July 25 to install their front door and accidentally parked his vehicle in their neighbor's parking spot "with no intention of staying long." However, her neighbor pulled up outside their house and started honking and acting like a "lunatic."

The couple asked their contractor to move his vehicle and as he was walking over to the vehicle, he tries to apologize when she starts yelling and hurling abuses at him.

According to Teresa, the woman then turns her attention towards her and her husband and starts telling them how they "need to follow community rules" and becomes hysterical even after the car has been moved out of her spot, so Teresa decides to pull out her phone and start recording.

'You Need to Follow the Rules'

The video starts off with the woman telling Teresa to "follow the rules" if she wants to live in the community.

"You're being a bunch of neighbors that are not respecting the community rules," she says to the couple. "You wanna park in a reserved spot and then yell at me for asking you to move out of my spot."

The woman then questions the couple's parenting skills by saying "you let your small baby run around on the street but you're more worried about me."

"Get the F*ck Out of My Neighborhood'

The second clip then cuts to the woman throwing water out of a bottle on the contractor while yelling, "Get the f*ck out of my neighborhood!"

Teresa can be heard saying the woman assaulted the man by throwing water at him and that she captured it on video. The white woman then dials 911 before describing Teresa to the responder.

"It's a black woman probably in her 20s or 30s," she tells the responder as Teresa yells, "I'm 26 if you'd like to know" while the contractor tries to de-escalate the situation.

The responder can then be heard asking what the woman is wearing. "I'm wearing a black romper," Teresa responds. The video ends with the woman telling Teresa to continue filming because she's going to go "viral for no reason."

Watch the video below: